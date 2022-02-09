Haven Entertainment Studios are making a new game for Playstation and PC platforms.

The developer - which was founded by the 'Assassin's Creed' co-creator Jade Raymond - are working on a "persistent and evolving" online title for the consoles.

Raymond revealed that Sony had approached the company to pitch three large-scale projects before the developer decided to focus on one title.

She told Le Devoir: "(Sony) finally asked us to do two, or even three, but we decided to focus on a first title to start."

Few details have been revealed as of yet, but the game is said to be a "persistent and evolving online environment accessible by a PC or a PlayStation console".

Raymond suggested that the collaboration with Sony will be able to push the PlayStation to new heights.

She said: "Our ambition will be to push the technical capabilities of the (PlayStation) further."

Haven Entertainment Studios co-founder Paola Jouyaux suggested that the developer wants to build "social platforms" as opposed to mere games.

She said: "These environments are not just games, they are also social platforms for many players. It has to stay that way. To last, a game must remain pleasant to visit."

Sony's Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki recently confirmed that the company are to release 10 live service games by 2026 but it is not yet known if the new Haven title will be one of them.

Following Sony's acquisition of the company Bungie, Hiroki revealed that the developer is working on a "major new IP" that will help the firm launch other live service games that are in the pipeline.