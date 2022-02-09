Sydney Sweeney won't date another famous person.

The 'Euphoria' star has a rule not to get involved with anyone else "in the spotlight" because it's the "easiest" way for her continue to lead as "normal" a life as possible.

She told America's Cosmopolitan magazine: "I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.

"I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back."

The 24-year-old actress wants a relationship with someone who can also be a "best friend" to her.

She said: “I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

When it comes to friends, the ‘White Lotus’ star opts for “quality over quantity” and struggles with how much to reveal of herself.

Of who gets to see the "real" her, Sydney said: "A lot of my family back home, my dog Tank, and a few close friends. I don’t have a giant group of friends. I prefer quality over quantity. Sometimes at work, if I feel really comfortable with the cast and crew, different versions of Syd will come out. Sometimes I’ll go home and be like, I wish I didn’t speak as much.”

Sydney admitted to often feeling “guilty” about not being open on social media but shows mainly the “glamour” to protect herself.

She said: “Sometimes I feel guilty about it. I would love to share my normal life so that people can see that it’s not all glamour. But I can’t because one, I like my privacy, and two, social media is another platform for business. Sharing my life on it could go against the integrity of the business and brand I’m trying to create.”