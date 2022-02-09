Katy Perry thinks Orlando Bloom is a "wild stallion who can't be tamed".

The 37-year-old singer insisted the 'Lord of the Rings' star hasn't "changed one bit" since they welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove into the world 17 months ago and she loves his wild ways.

Katy appeared on the 'Kylie and Jackie O Show' in Australia on Wednesday (08.02.22) and host Kyle Sandilands brought up the infamous photos of the 45-year-old actor - who also has 10-year-old Flynn from his marriage to Miranda Kerr - paddle-boarding naked during their vacation in Sardinia five years ago.

He asked: "Have you got your husband-to-be wearing pants on holiday now after those photos? Is he more 'proper' now that he's a dad? Is he doing dad things?"

Katy replied: "He's not changed one bit!

"You can't put reins on that man! He's a wild stallion, and that's how I like it!"

Last March, Orlando admitted he and the 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker hadn't been having as much sex as usual since their daughter was born.

Asked how often they get intimate, he said: "Not enough—we just had a baby, though."

Although he’s very happy with Katy, neither her nor his ex-wife Miranda ranks as Orlando’s best kiss.

Asked when he had his best ever kiss, he said: “I had a girlfriend when I was 17 called Debbie: that was a kiss.”

And when it comes to the “greatest love” of his life, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star's children and his late pet dog Mighty come first, followed by the ‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer.

He said: “[The greatest love of your life is] my son, Flynn, and my daughter, Daisy Dove, a dog called Mighty and then, of course, my fiancee.”

Meanwhile, Katy recently bemoaned her fiance's habit of leaving used dental floss "everywhere".

Asked his worst habit, she said: “Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank God because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth.

“But he leaves the floss, everywhere! On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, ‘There are bins everywhere.' "