Jenna Jameson is "still" in hospital.

The 47-year-old former adult film star was admitted to a medical facility in January after finding herself unable to walk and although doctors initially thought she had auto-immune condition Guillain-Barré syndrome, it was later ruled out.

Jenna is hoping to be allowed home "soon", but she didn't confirm if she has been given a new diagnosis.

Blowing a kiss to the camera on her Instagram Story, she said: "Hey, you guys. So I am still in the hospital, but I'm doing OK and I'll be out soon."

Jenna's partner, Lior Bitton - the father of her four-year-old daughter Batel - revealed in early January that Jenna had been hospitalised for tests after vomiting at home for two weeks and then losing her mobility.

He said in a video shared to Instagram: “She couldn’t carry herself. Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn’t able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed. And then within two days, it got really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn’t able to walk.”

He said doctors were treating the 'New Devil in Miss Jones' star - whose former partner, Tito Ortiz, has custody of their 12-year-old twins Jesse and Journey - for Guillain-Barré syndrome but he later revealed that wasn't the case.

He said in a new post shared in mid January: “It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVGH. So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré. Have a happy holiday. We’ll keep you posted soon."

On 23 January, Jenna expressed her hope she'd be allowed out of hospital.

She wrote: "I’ll be out of here soon and back to life!"