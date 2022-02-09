Will Arnett “cried for an hour” by the side of a road over his divorce from Amy Poehler.

The 52-year-old actor had to pull over while on his way to work on 'Arrested Development' because he found splitting from the 'Parks and Recreation' star - the mother of his sons Archie, 13, and 11-year-old Abel - in 2012 such a "brutal" experience.

He recalled to The Guardian newspaper: "[Shooting was] almost excruciating … Just brutal, brutal, brutal. I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour."

The ‘BoJack Horseman’ star slammed people who treated the couple - who starred in many projects together such as 'Blades of Glory' - and their divorce as a “game” and admitted online comments made things even harder to deal with.

Will said: “People talk about you like they know you and they talk about your relationship as if they know what’s going on. So imagine how weird that is. It’s brutal with any relationship, and we have kids, and without getting into specifics, you then see stuff online, like, this one journalist wrote: ‘I’m Team Amy.’ I’m like: ‘You’re a grown person. What are you talking about? This is a breakup. This is a family. This isn’t some game.’”

Will - who also has 20-month-old Alexander, nicknamed Denny, with his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn - thinks his older sons are "lucky" to have Amy as their mother and he's thankful she's still a big part of his life.

He said: “Yeah, you get on with it. It’s been almost 10 years and my kids are so lucky that Amy is their mother and I’m so lucky that we’re such a huge part of each other’s lives, even more so than we were five years ago.”

The 'Murderville' star is astonished by how "dramatically" his life has changed over the last few years.

He said: “It is crazy to me how much my whole life has shifted in five years in such a dramatic way. Isn’t that wild?”