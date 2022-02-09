Kevin Hart sent Nick Cannon a condom vending machine.

The 'Masked Singer' host - who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, four-year-old Golden and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, seven-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby de la Rosa and had a son Zen, who tragically died of brain cancer in December aged just five months, with Alyssa Scott - revealed earlier this week he'd been sent the saucy gift shortly after confirming he is expecting another baby with Bre Tiesi.

And now his pal has confirmed he sent the unusual present as part of their ongoing "prank wars".

Kevin wrote on Instagram: "I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA B****!!!!!! [cry laughing emojis] ….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free #PrankWars (sic)"

Nick had previously showed off the gift on his own Instagram account.

Sharing a photo of the machine, which was decorated with a big red bow and fully stocked with Magnum condoms, he wrote: "Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine's Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums."

Nick revealed in October he was "getting [his] celibacy on" in a recommendation from his therapist.

He said: "I'm chilling out. I'm kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on.

"I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now. ... I'm trying. I didn't say I'm perfect.

"I love all my kids.

"I'm celibate right now. I'm trying to go - I'm gonna see if I can make it to 2022. I'm trying to be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be."

The 'Wild 'n Out' star clarified last week that he didn't break his vow of celibacy as he only began the "journey" after finding out about Bre's pregnancy.

He said: My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant.

"That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who's thinking, 'Oh he wasn't celibate,' I was!

"I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this."

He confirmed he is no longer celibate but "almost made it to New Year" without having sex.