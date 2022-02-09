Kim Kardashian will always be Kanye West's "biggest cheerleader" in front of their children.

The 41-year-old reality star recently spoke out to defend herself following a number of criticisms from her estranged husband but she insisted she will always speak well of the 'Stronger' rapper when their kids, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm are around.

She said: “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

The brunette beauty - who split from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage - has changed her outlook to put make herself happy and even though that led to the breakdown of her marriage, she's proud to have "chosen" herself.

Speaking to the upcoming issue of US Vogue magazine, she said: “For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

And Kim is planning to keep putting herself first throughout the next decade.

She said: “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’”