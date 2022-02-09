Kylie Jenner is "doing great" following the birth of her son.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave birth to her and Travis Scott's second child on 2 February, the day after their daughter Stormi turned four, and her father, Caitlyn Jenner, couldn't be happier with the new addition to the family.

Asked if she has met her 19th grandchild yet, Caitlyn warned she couldn't say too much but told 'Good Morning Britain': "Oh, we're going there! Yes I have.

"Yeah, the family is growing! Actually, Kylie had her little boy and it was announced the other day.

"I've got to be very quiet, I’ve got to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family.

"But they’re great, Kylie’s great, everybody is doing good."

The 72-year-old former Olympian - who has Burt, Brandon, Cassandra, Brody, and Kendall, as well as Kylie, and was stepparent to ex-wife Kris Jenner's kids Rob, Koutney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian - admitted her family has grown so big, she needs a spreadsheet to keep track of everyone's birthdays.

She said: "I have the next one, the 20th grandchild, my son Burt and his wife Val, they’re due in a month with a little girl

"So I’m going for number 20 here in about a month! I can never get all the birthdays right, it's all on computer!"

Kylie and Travis have yet to announce the name of their new baby but an insider has claimed they are likely to do so "in a few days" once they are certain on the moniker.

A source told People magazine: "They will share when Kylie is ready. Travis and Kylie picked a name together and she will share it in a few days but wants to make sure she loves the name [before making an announcement]."