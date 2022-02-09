Ed Sheeran was more concerned about his performances than winning at the BRIT Awards with Mastercard on Tuesday (08.02.22).

The 30-year-old singer teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon to kick off the event at London's O2 Arena with a rock version of his single 'Bad Habits' and later returned to the stage for a more stripped-back performance of 'The Joker and the Queen', and although it was "really, really lovely" for him to take home the Songwriter of the Year prize, he admitted his attention was elsewhere.

Speaking to Harry Pinero for a #BRITsUnseen segment on YouTube Shorts, Ed - whose win marked his seventh BRIT Award - said: "In all honesty it gets to the point where the focus of the night is doing the performance and awards are like, if you get them, you get them, and if you don't, you don't, so it's a really, really lovely thing to get it but I'm just really happy both performances went super well."

Ed admitted it was a "big honour" to open the show for the first time.

He added: "It was so nice... I've never opened the BRITs before and it's a big honour to be able to do that."

Despite his multi-million pound fortune, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker revealed he's not keen to splash the cash for the sake of doing so.

Discussing his outfit, Ed revealed his plain black T-shirt came from high street retailer Next and added: "I feel like if it's a plain black t-shirt or a plain white t-shirt, don't go designer."

This year’s BRIT Awards Official Digital Music Partner, YouTube Shorts, have captured all the best moments from the red carpet, thanks to the Shorts Booth, which saw artists such as Sam Fender, Tom Grennan, Joy Crookes, Holly Humberstone, Tom Daley, Ghetts, Aitch and Mo Farah pass through.

Search #BRITsUnseen on YouTube Shorts for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content.