Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United will feature in the new series about his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The star's move to Manchester and the upcoming birth of her twins are set to feature heavily in the second series of her Netflix show 'I Am Georgina'.

Filming on the new series is said to have already started after Georgina put pen to paper on a new contract with the streaming giant.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "A second series was always going to be on the cards but getting Georgina back on board became a priority for Netflix when it saw how well the first one was doing.

"Her pregnancy and the birth of her twins will be one of the lead themes along with her new life in the UK.

"Georgina sees this a great opportunity to continue showing the world who she really is and how she's transformed her life with Cristiano's love and support."

The first six-part series told the rags-to-riches story of Georgina, 28, and became a top 10 hit across the world after streaming in more than 190 countries. The programme has earned comparison with 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and the second series will cement her status as an international star.

Meanwhile, Cristiano has revealed that he "1000 per cent" certain that he will marry Georgina.

Speaking on 'I Am Georgina', the 37-year-old football icon said: "I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, like everything with our life and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000 per cent sure it will happen."