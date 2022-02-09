Eminem will bring his ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ restaurant with him when he performs at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 48-year-old rapper will perform at the flagship NFL match on Sunday (13.02.22) and to celebrate, he's brought a pop-up outlet of his popular Detroit eatery - which takes its name from the lyrics to his song 'Lose Yourself' - to Los Angeles, with the food joint opening on Wednesday (09.02.22) and closing down after game day.

Speaking to TMZ about the pop-up, Curt Catallo, the restaurant’s co-owner made it clear it was not an authentic Italian experience.

He said: “It’s not the kind of pasta you’d expect if your grandma came from Italy on a boat … it’s more like the spaghetti you’d know if your mom came from Michigan on a bus.”

For those who cannot stand in line but are desperate to sample Slim Shady’s childhood dishes - such as Spaghetti with Toasted Garlic Bread, Spaghetti with Beef or Vegan Meatballs, and a S'ghetti Sandwich - they can order on Postmates.

The Grammy Award winner - who opened the restaurant in partnership with the Union Joints Restaurant Group - has described the S’ghetti Sandwich as his favourite “white trash s***”.

At the time of the opening, the rapper said: “In ‘Lose Yourself’ I was saying it from the perspective of Jimmy Smith Jr., the character I was playing in ['8 Mile']. You make a spaghetti sandwich. It’s definitely some white trash s***. I still eat it today.

Don’t even eat a bite of your spaghetti until you put it in the bread, because otherwise you’re gonna ruin the whole f****** thing.

“Don’t be stupid, if I f****** catch you doing that without the f****** bread, I don’t know what I’m gonna do. Hell, there’s gonna be hell to pay. I’m not trying to offend anyone, but if you’re a f***** idiot, don’t eat Mom’s Spaghetti.”

As well as Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will be taking to the stage at California's SoFi Stadium for the halftime show.

This year's Super Bowl will see the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.