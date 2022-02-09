Mandy Moore is found taking care of herself “easier” before she became a mother.

The ‘This is Us’ star - who is mother to her 11-month-old son August Harrison - believes being less time-rich for essential pampering means “being easy” on herself is very important.

The 37-year-old actress told Health magazine: "Right now, it's about having grace — being easy on myself when being able to practice self-care doesn't feel as available and accessible to me. It was so much easier when I was pregnant, to find the time to take care of myself. I was at the chiropractor. I was at acupuncture weekly. I had prenatal massages. And then as soon as baby arrives, all of that pretty much goes out the window.”

Mandy - who parents alongside her husband Taylor Goldsmiths - longs to “find the time to sort of incorporate some of those practices again” but tries to remain positive despite it not being “feasible”.

The ‘A Walk to Remember’ star tries “not to get down” about it and loves spending time with her son.

She said: "I try not to get down on myself about it," she says. "If I do have free time and I'm not working, I'd much rather go on a walk with Gus than rush off to go get a facial. However, that's not to diminish how important that stuff is, too. I feel like I'm just constantly walking that tightrope of what is going to suit me best today."

Mandy has found that with being a mother the “love was so immediate” and didn’t expect to find out that “all the cliches are true”.

She said: "Every day is different. It is overwhelming on a level that I never expected. All of the clichés are true. The love is so immediate."

"In the very beginning it was like, 'Oh, you're nursing. The baby's sleeping.' You figure out your routine. Then maybe three months in felt like, 'I don't know what I'm doing. I don't have the skill set for this. Maybe I'm not a good mother.' I questioned everything.”

The Screen Actors Guild Award winner admitted to feeling “bad” about her parenting abilities compared to Taylor’s but soon found her “equilibrium again”.

"And I was like, 'Is this feeling going to last forever? Am I just going to feel unworthy, unprepared? Is this just the foreseeable future?' And a week later, I found my equilibrium again," says Moore. "I remember people telling me that everything is a phase and not to get too set in your ways about anything — and it's true."