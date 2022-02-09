Chrishell Stause can work with ex Jason Oppenheim unless alcohol is involved.

The 40-year-old reality star dated businessman and 'Selling Sunset' co-star Jason for seven months in 2021 and admitted that filming of their hit real estate show gets "weird" if alcohol is involved.

She said: "It’s weird [on set] but only if alcohol is involved!"

Chrishell made the comment whilst appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live' and when asked whether she now gets preferential treatment at the Oppenheim Group as a result of the break up, she claimed that she is entitled to a higher commission rate.

She said: "Well I hope so — no, I’m kidding! I’m not against it. I should at least get a better commission split. I’m trying. I’ve made the argument [to Jason] and I think it’s going to happen."

The reality star - who split from Jason back in December 2021 - claimed that the relationship was not fabricated for the TV show, insisting that if it had been, she would have handled publicity surroudning it "a lot better."

She said: "Then we would have done a way better job of making the press work, and not spoiling the breakup before the show came out. So, no [it was not made up]."

Announcing their split, Jason wrote on Instagram that while the pair were "no longer together", they were still "best friends" and would continue to "support one another."

He wrote: "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had and it was the happiest and the most fulfilling relationship of my life. While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."