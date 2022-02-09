Prince William is "excited" for his first official visit to Dubai.

The 39-year-old royal - who has who has children Princes George and Louis, eight and three, and Princess Charlotte, six with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - is set to attend U.K. National Day being held at Expo 2020 Dubai and took to Instagram to share his excitement.

Alongside an image of his aeroplane view which showed city in the United Arab Emirates he wrote: "Excited to be arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK at @DubaiExpo and discuss the vital issue of working together with the UAE and international partners to achieve a more sustainable world with @earthshotprize and United for Wildlife."

It was later confirmed by royal reporter Richard Palmer that the Duke had flown to Dubai on a commercial airline ahead of his engagements.

He wrote on Twitter: "The Duke of Cambridge has arrived in Dubai ahead of a one-day programme of engagements tomorrow. He flew in on a commercial airliner."

The National Day will see the U.K. take over the full site and is set to showcase the talent from the nation.

Prince William is set to join in with the celebrations, which will also feature the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay, launched by Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace in October 2021, as it parades through the Expo site to visit Commonwealth National Pavilions.

During his time in the city, he will highlight two Royal Foundation programs: United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize whilst also learning about how the initiatives that provide protected areas for flora.

It comes just days after the Prince William’s wife Catherine announced that she would be making a solo trip to Denmark in late February to highlight her Early Year Foundation.

She wrote on Twitter: "Looking forward to learning from experts, parents & practitioners about Denmark’s approach to early childhood later this month. Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years, with a culture which prioritises the best start in life."