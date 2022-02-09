Jennifer Coolidge refused to do a hot dog commercial despite her famous line from 'Legally Blonde 2.'

The 60-year-old actress - who starred as beautician Paulette Bonafonte in the movie - is now a vegan and couldn't promote the hotdog company because they didn't offer a plant-based alternative.

She said: "I was offered one and I turned it down. It was a hot dog company that just did the meat hot dog, and I eat these amazing plant-based hot dogs. So I said to the company, 'If you guys come out with plant-based hot dogs, I will definitely do a commercial for you.'"

In 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde', her character says: "Oh my God, you look like the Fourth of July! Makes me want a hot dog real bad." and went on to inspire a slew of GIFs and memes on social media.

Jennifer - who starred alongside Reese Witherspoon in both films about the sorority girl-turned-lawyer - went on to explain that she cannot eat a hot dog without being reminded of her ditsy character.

She told PEOPLE: "They have to go, 'Oh, that's so on brand, Jennifer. You're having a hot dog! Makes me want one real bad!' And I'm like — 'Look, I'm not making any money off this. I'm just eating this hot dog because I'm hungry and I like this snack."

The 'American Pie' actress then went on to explain that she "loves" a hotdog on set and is hopeful that the company will launch a plant-based alternative and get back in touch.

She said: "The thing is, I love a hot dog. When you're working on set, and you've been there since 5 a.m. and by 11 a.m. you're ravenous but lunch isn't until 2 p.m., I'll have a plant-based hot dog. I put all the trimmings on it. You cannot tell the difference. The science that has gone into them, they're just as tasty. So I'm hoping this company will extend into that area and call me."