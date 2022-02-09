Lala Kent hires a private investigator to vet potential dates.

The 31-year-old model called off her engagement to Randall Emmet - with whom she has eleven-month daughter Ocean - back in December 2021 due to his alleged infidelity and vows to "never" date someone again without a carrying out a "full background check" first.

She said: "I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check. I mean in-depth. I got to see what your credit is, I need to know your family history, I need to know everything you've been involved with. I'm going deep."

The 'Vanderpumps Rules' star then went on to reveal that he has a private investigator to check up on potential suitors because she is "damaged" by previous relationships.

Speaking during an Amazon Live, she added: "I now have a P.I. guy who I just randomly send people to. And I'm like, 'Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I'm going to need to know his story.' [I'm] damaged I guess. Who knows? I'm not doing what I did back then."

Lala was then asked by a fan watching the stream how she had got over the break up with Randall, answering that he made it "very easy."

She said: "He made it very easy. I found out who he really was and all of a sudden I was over it. I have this way of when I'm betrayed by somebody, it's like all feelings—I don't even remember them.

And this could be the trauma, [but] I don't remember anything about my relationship. I don't remember any good moments. I can only remember the demise of it, so maybe that's my mind trying to protect me."