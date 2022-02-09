Bobby Brown paid an "emotional" visit to Whitney Houston's grave as part of an upcoming television show.

The 53-year-old rapper was married to the legendary singer - who died of a drugs overdose in 2012 aged 48 - and went to visit the resting places of Whitney and their daughter Bobbi Kristina, who died from lobar pneumonia while in a coma in 2015 and lays next to her.

He said: "When the cameras were following me, I didn't want to let anything get in between my life and what I was doing. “So, I just wanted the cameras to follow me wherever I was going. That day I happened to be going to the gravesite."

The 'Being Bobby Brown' star was joined on the visit by his current wife Alicia Etheridge, who noted that it was "very important" for the couple to visit the graves.

In the trailer for upcoming series 'Everly Little Step', she said: "We also did our best to make that moment his moment. It was very emotional for both of us. We knew that we were there for us. It was very important to visit there."

When asked what he thinks fans will take away from the documentary - which is set to air in May 2022 - Bobby claimed he hoped they would see he is now living a "clean and honest life" and admitted that he found the filming process "therapeutic."

He said: "I hope that they take the fact that I’ve gone through the rough patches in my life and I’m living my life in a clean and honest way… Like I was saying earlier, this is more of a therapeutic thing for me. It helps me maintain my sobriety. It helps me with everything I want to do in the future."

Bobby went on to admit that therapy has played a part in moving on from the tragedies in his life.

In another clip promoting the show, he said: "Through a lot of prayer, meditation, and therapy, I push on from the past."