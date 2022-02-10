Bob Odenkirk needed three defibrillator shocks after suffering a heart attack on set.

The 59-year-old actor was shooting his Netflix hit ‘Better Call Saul’ and collapsed when he retreated to an off-set area, as co-star Rhea Seehorn watched him change colour.

He said: "We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer. I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down. Rhea said I started turning bluish-grey right away."

The show's health and safety supervisor - as well as an assistant director - arrived to administer CPR and defibrillator shocks, with the star explaining that three attempts were needed to "get him back" before he was taken to hospital to have plaque removed and emergency stents put into his wrist.

He told The New York Times: "The third time, that got me back! Around 5 a.m. the next morning they went through [my wrist] and blew up the little balloons and knocked out that plaque and left stents in two places."

The actor - who also known for the HBO sketch comedy series 'Mr. Show with Bob and David' with David Cross - explained that he had known about a "plaque build-up" on his heart for a few years but doctors did not think he needed treatment.

He continued: "I'd known since 2018 that I had this plaque build-up in my heart went to two heart doctors at Cedars-Sinai, and I had dye and an M.R.I. and all that stuff, and the doctors disagreed. Then one of those pieces of plaque broke up [which caused the heart attack."