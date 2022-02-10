Billie Joe Armstrong has been reunited with his stolen car.

The 49-year-old rocker - who is best known as the front man of Green Day - had his beloved car stolen over the weekend but took to Instagram on Wednesday (09.10.2022) to tell fans it had been returned in one piece.

Alongside a picture of his 1962 Chevrolet Nova, he initially joked: "FOUND MY CAR!! False alarm.. turns out I forgot where I parked it… KIDDING."

Billie Joe then went on to tell his 2.5m followers that the car had been found parked, leading him to believe it may have been stolen for a joyride.

He added: "Truth is the person that stole it left it parked. Joy ride? Maybe.. who knows. We live in desperate times!"

The 'American Idiot' hitmaker then confirmed that the car - which he has had for three decades - is still in good condition and thanked all of those who helped in the search.

He added: "Thank god It's all in one piece. No damage. Thank you thank you to everyone that searched for my Chevy...love you all."(sic)

Costa Mesa Police later confirmed in a tweet that while the car had been found abandoned, but no arrests have yet been made.

The tweet read: "Detective Lopez, acting on tips from the public, asked the @OCSheriff to look for the stolen vehicle in the unincorporated area of El Modena in the City of Orange, where the vehicle was found abandoned. No arrests have been made in this incident and no other items that were stolen have been recovered."

The 'Basket Case' singer had previously reached out to his followers when he realised the classic car had been stolen.

He wrote on Instagram: "“This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police."