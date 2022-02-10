Apple has officially announced Tap to Pay is coming to the iPhone.

Businesses across the US will be able to make contactless payments using Apple Pay with a simple tap of a credit or debit card on their iPhone or Apple Watch when the feature arrives later this year.

As well as Apple Pay, merchants will be able to use other digital wallets, and "no additional hardware or payment terminal is needed".

A blog post on Apple's website read: "Tap to Pay on iPhone will be available for payment platforms and app developers to integrate into their iOS apps and offer as a payment option to their business customers. Stripe will be the first payment platform to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to their business customers, including the Shopify Point of Sale app this spring. Additional payment platforms and apps will follow later this year."

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, commented: “As more and more consumers are tapping to pay with digital wallets and credit cards, Tap to Pay on iPhone will provide businesses with a secure, private, and easy way to accept contactless payments and unlock new checkout experiences using the power, security, and convenience of iPhone.

“In collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses of all sizes — from solopreneurs to large retailers — to seamlessly accept contactless payments and continue to grow their business.”

Tap to Pay will be available via the iOS app on an iPhone XS or newer devices.

The blog added: "At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallets near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology."

There is no exact release date just yet and it's not known if the service will become available in other territories.