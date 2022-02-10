Tyrese Gibson is asking for prayers amid his mother's COVID-19 fight.

The 43-year-old star recently revealed Pricilla Murray is in a coma and in ICU after being diagnosed with COVID and pneumonia, and Tyrese has now been told by doctors there's "nothing else that can be done to turn things around".

Alongside a photo of the hallway outside his mother's hospital room, Tyrese wrote on Instagram: "The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there’s pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around.... . I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him…. You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him…… Ha paused and couldn’t respond…!! (sic)"

Over the weekend, Tyrese took to Instagram to share an update on Pricilla's situation.

The Hollywood star confessed to feeling "helpless" and revealed she was struggling to eat on her own.

Tyrsese - who has previously described himself as a born-again Christian - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own……. This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help…. I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this…. (sic)"