Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick are expecting their second child.

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' director and his partner - whose baby boy Leo will turn two later this month - are set to become parents for the second time over the coming months.

His representative confirmed Daniella's pregnancy to E! News this week, following a report by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Quentin, 58, and Daniella, 38, tied the knot at their home in Beverly Hills, California back in 2018, although they have been living in Tel Aviv, Israel for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The 'Kill Bill' filmmaker - who has since made trips back to Los Angeles - previously explained how COVID-19 altered their plans.

Speaking last summer, he said: "The idea was that we would spend like three to four months in Tel Aviv and three to four months in Los Angeles and then COVID hit.

"So three to four months became nine to 12 months."

Meanwhile, he revealed his baby boy has been helping him learn Hebrew as they both sit and watch children's TV.

He added: "He can only say one word and that is 'Abba,' which is the Hebrew word for 'Dada.' And a third of the time, he means me.

"I'm actually learning a lot with Leo because he watches these like, baby TV kind of things and it's all in Hebrew, so I'm learning with him."

And the proud parents almost gave their son a different name as Quentin thought people would see it as a tribute to Leonardo DiCaprio.

He said: "We almost didn't name him [Leo] because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio.

"There's nothing wrong with that but I didn't. He's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion."