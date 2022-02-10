Meta has admitted the sale of counterfeit designer goods on its social media platforms is "a problem".

According to a report published by Reuters, social media analytics firm Ghost Data found fake goods mooning as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and more across 26,000 active accounts on Facebook between June and October 2021.

Meta has addressed the data and insisted they are working hard to crack down on fraudsters.

A spokesperson for the company said: "The sale of counterfeits and fraud is a problem that has always persisted with new technology.

"We are getting better every day at stopping these sales and cracking down on fraudsters."