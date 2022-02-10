'Obi-Wan Kenobi' will debut exclusively on Disney+ on May 25.

The new series will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the iconic Jedi Master from the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy - with Hayden Christensen also returning as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

The story is set 10 years after the events of the film 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' which saw Obi-Wan Kenobi face his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker - who turned to the dark side to become the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie have also been cast in the six-episode series.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is being directed by Deborah Chow with Joby Harold penning the scripts. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan and Ewan are all involved as executive producers.

McGregor previously revealed that his portrayal of Obi-Wan in the new series has been inspired by the late Sir Alec Guinness' take on the Jedi Master in the original trilogy of 'Star Wars' movies.

The 50-year-old actor said: "I am a huge fan and had a great time studying him through his early films. It is a fun thing to try and imagine him as a young guy.

"I am getting much closer in age to him so it will be my challenge to try and meet him somewhere."

The 'Trainspotting' star also spoke of his excitement to have the opportunity to play the legendary Jedi Master once again.

Ewan said: "I'm excited about working with (director) Deborah Chow, and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before."