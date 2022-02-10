Angelina Jolie voiced her support for domestic abuse victims at the Senate in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (09.02.22).

The Hollywood star was joined by her daughter Zahara, 17, in Capitol Hill, as she pleaded with US senators to renew the Violence Against Women Act.

The 'Tomb Raider' star said: “Standing here, at the centre of our nation’s power, I can think only of everyone who’s been made to feel powerless by their abusers [and] by a system that fails to protect them.

“When there is silence from a Congress too busy to renew the Violence Against Women Act for a decade, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness. You think, ‘I guess my abuser is right. I guess I’m not worth very much.’ That’s why passing this law is one of the most important votes US senators will cast this year.”

The Oscar-winner noted that her teenage daughter helped to "calm" her "nerves" before the press conference.

Sharing a picture from their visit, the actress wrote on Instagram: "Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators.

I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today's press conference."

In September, Angelina claimed she feared for the safety of her “whole family” during her marriage to Brad Pitt.

The ‘Maleficent’ star has previously alleged her ex-husband was verbally and physically abusive with their children, including an incident on a private plane involving their 20-year-old Maddox.

Speaking last year, Angelina - who also has Pax, 18, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with Brad – suggested she was scared for her children’s wellbeing while married to the ‘Fight Club’ star.

The 46-year-old actress was asked by The Guardian newspaper why she decided to write her upcoming book on children’s rights, and she admitted she “can’t speak about” it because of her own legal situation.

When asked to clarify, the publication reported Angelina “confirmed by nodding that she was alluding to her divorce and the allegations of domestic abuse she made against [Brad]”.

The reporter then asked Angelina if she feared for the safety of her children, and the star replied: “Yes, for my family. My whole family.”

Angelina also insisted the issues in her marriage were “much more complicated” than just the plane incident with Maddox.

She added: “It doesn’t start with the violation. It’s so much more complicated than that.

“It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.

“I mean, in some ways it’s been the last decade. There’s a lot I can’t say.”

However, the ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ star has said she’s hopeful for the future, and wants herself, Brad, and their children to “heal and be peaceful”.

She concluded: “[I want] all of us, including their dad, to heal and be peaceful. We’ll always be a family.

“I’m realising that sometimes you can survive things, but not know how to feel and live in the same way. So it’s more about being open. I’m really trying to be open as a human being again.”