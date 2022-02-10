Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave found it "tough" not to "fangirl" around Meg Ryan when she dated her dad.

The 60-year-old Hollywood star had an eight-year on/off romance with 70-year-old musician John Mellencamp, who she got engaged to in November 2018, before she called things off less than a year later.

And the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has admitted she and her dad had a lot of good times with the 'Sleepless in Seattle' star and the exes "lit each other up".

Teddi was asked by Julie Chen Moonves on her Instagram talk show 'God 101': “Did you think maybe Meg Ryan was going to become your stepmom at one point?”

To which she replied: “I loved her so much. They were together for eight or so years. And she is such an incredible person still to this day like I loved the time that they spent together. They lit each other up and I think they really respected each other and really had fun with each other and I love her."

The 40-year-old reality star then confessed: "And not to mention growing up she was in every favourite movie I ever had, so having to reel in that fangirl was tough.”

Teddi admitted she has tried to give her famous father relationship advice in the past, while she insisted that any potential suitors need to be able to "take a joke" and not take themselves "too seriously".

Asked who is the ideal woman to date her dad, she responded: “You know I think he needs to be with someone who can make him laugh who can hold their own and ultimately loves art and movies … somebody who is into the arts I think is important. And someone who can take a joke. You can’t take yourself too seriously in our family. If you’re not being teased in our family you’re not being liked.”

It was previously claimed that Meg split from John because there were "too many ups and downs" in their relationship.

An insider told E! News: "Meg ended it. It got exhausting for her to deal with. There were too many ups and downs and it wasn't healthy. She just needed to get out and not be in that environment anymore. It's for the best and she can focus on herself for a while.

"She cares about John but it was time for her to move on. She knows she made the right decision and is happy."