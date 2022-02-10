Nintendo is bringing 48 remastered courses to 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'.

The gaming giant has unveiled plans for new downloadable content (DLC) for the hit title - which dropped in the Switch in 2017 and became the console's best-selling game - including tracks from across the whole franchise.

Each of the 48 tracks - which will be available as paid DLC - will be remastered to bring them up to 'Mario Kart 8' standards.

Nintendo will be releasing eight at a time across six different waves, with the first coming on March 18 while the last should arrive before the end of 2023.

In a post on the official site, Nindendo said: "The full list is under wraps for now, but you can expect to see courses from past Mario Kart games.

"In the first wave, you’ll get to race on courses such as Coconut Mall, Choco Mountain, and Tokyo Blur.

Indeed, the initial batch will include course like Mario Kart Wii's Coconut Mall, Mario 64's Choco Mountain, and Mario Kart Tour's Tokyo Blur.

The other tracks in the first wave are Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 3DS), Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour), Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS), Sky Garden (Mario Kart Advance) and Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour).

To play on the new tracks, gamers will need to get the 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pack', either by paying £22.49 ($24.99) or as part of Nintendo's premium offering, the Switch Online + Expansion Pack.