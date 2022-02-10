Cara Delevingne is to star in the eco-action thriller 'The Climb'.

The film is based on true events and tells the story of a Greenpeace protest against the oil company Shell's plans to drill in the Arctic, which saw female activists scale the tallest building in Europe - The Shard in London.

Cara will play one of the leads as a daredevil climber who is both the head and heart of the protest.

The 29-year-old star has previous acting experience with roles in the movies 'Anna Karenina', 'Suicide Squad' and 'Paper Towns'.

The movie will mark the directorial debut of the leading visual effects art director Hayley Easton Street - whose previous credits include 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' and 'Thor: The Dark World'.

Eclipse Films are to produce the flick, which will be introduced to buyers at Berlin's European Film Market this week.

Easton Street said: "My passion for this project is unwavering, it is the perfect subject matter, style and technical challenge for me.

"Using the skills I've honed over the last 20 years, 'The Climb' draws on every aspect of my life and work. I couldn't be more excited about bringing this important environmental story to life, and letting the amazing characters, and thrilling action truly shine on screen."

Andrew Berg, from Eclipse Films, added: "This story is a global one and needs to be told. What these six women achieved is truly inspirational and audiences all over the world will resonate with it now more than ever.

"With Hayley's experience on big studio pictures and her abundant talent as a storyteller, her drive and vision will culminate in an entertaining, thrilling and spectacular looking film."