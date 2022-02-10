Microsoft promises to release 'Call of Duty' titles on PlayStation "into the future".

The gaming giant has double down on its plans after its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and confirmed the franchise - and others - will be supported on Sony's console "beyond the existing agreement" in place.

In a statement, the company said: "To be clear, Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision.

"And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love.

"We are also interested in taking similar steps to support Nintendo's successful platform.

"We believe this is the right thing for the industry, for gamers and for our business."

The statement comes after Microsoft's gaming chief Phil Spencer reassured gamers that the first-person shooter wouldn't become an Xbox exvlusive, although at the time he had just referenced "existing agreements".

He tweeted: "Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. (sic)"