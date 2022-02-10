Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Prince of Wales received his test result confirming he had contracted coronavirus on Thursday morning (10.02.22) and he has pulled out of all of his royal engagements and is now self-isolating at home.

A statement released on behalf of Clarence House revealed: "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

"HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

It is the second time that the 73-year-old prince has tested posted for COVID.

Charles - who is next in line to the British throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II - first contracted the illness in March 2020, but only suffered from mild symptoms and, at the time, he and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, self-isolated together at Balmoral in accordance with UK government guidelines.

Charles - who is the father of Princes William and Harry - has been a champion of the COVID-19 vaccine programme and used a visit to a vaccination clinic in Kennington, south London in December to slam "nonsense conspiracy theories" surrounding the vaccines.

The royal - who has had two vaccines and a booster shot - said: "You are marvellous. What would we do without you? It is so frustrating all these nonsense conspiracy theories."