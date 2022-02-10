John Mayer paused his concert when he spotted a fan in distress on Wednesday night (09.02.22).

The 44-year-old rocker was playing his Small Stage Series Show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles when he halted his performance to ask if the audience member was "conscious".

The concerned musician said: “Stop the show. Are they conscious?”

The gig-goer was quickly seen to by medical personnel and John responded: “They’re conscious. Give me a thumbs up if they’re alert.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, they were taken out of the venue in a wheelchair and the star briefly left the stage.

John then reassured the rest of the audience that the fan was "OK" before resuming his performance.

He said: “Anyone in the crowd who’s worried, I’m told that she’s up and waved goodbye, so she’s OK.

“The system works, thank you very much.”

Last week, Billie Eilish stopped her concert when she spotted a fan having trouble breathing.

The 'bad guy' hitmaker was performing at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, when she spotted an audience member struggling in front of the stage, so she cut off her song to find out what was going on before asking her crew for help.

She said: “You need an inhaler? Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?"

When the crew confirmed they could help, she said: “It’s OK, we got one. Give her some time. Don’t crowd.”

Billie then further checked in on her fan and asked: “You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?”

She then mouthed: “I love you.”

After the show resumed, the 20-year-old singer took an apparent swipe at Travis Scott, who continued performing at his Astroworld festival in November when people were being crushed in a crowd surge.

She said: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going."

Travis was dropped from headlining the upcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival following the tragedy and it was recently revealed the 'ocean eyes' singer is one of the stars who will now be topping the bill, alongside Kanye West and Harry Styles.