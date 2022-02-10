Prince William told school children in the United Arab Emirates “you are the future” as they planted trees to help reduce carbon emissions.

The Duke of Cambridge - who is second in line to the British throne - paid a visit to Abu Dhabi's Jubail Magrove Park nature reserve on Thursday (10.02.22) to plant mangrove saplings with the children as part of his climate change activism.

The 39-year-old royal told British School Al Khubairat pupils Amaan Haider, 13, and Lily-Rose Mayall, 12, that: “You are the future. Keep up the good work.”

William learned all about their mangroves carbon sequestration initiative and met with the son of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss taking the lead in the fight to save the planet.

Mark Leppard, the headmaster of the school, said: “The children who were introduced to the Prince are part of out global leaders programme, who all volunteer, and follow the 20 global goals for sustainability.

“This initiative is part of improving the local environment. They’ve been excited and surprised and this came through ecstatic about sharing their thoughts.”

William is in the UAE for UK National Day as part of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The prince is set to join in with the celebrations, which will also feature the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay, launched by Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace in October 2021, as it parades through the Expo site to visit Commonwealth National Pavilions.

During his time in the city, he will highlight two Royal Foundation programs: United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize.

It comes just days after William’s wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge announced that she would be making a solo trip to Denmark in late February to highlight her Early Year Foundation.

She wrote on Twitter: "Looking forward to learning from experts, parents & practitioners about Denmark’s approach to early childhood later this month. Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years, with a culture which prioritises the best start in life."