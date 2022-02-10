Kevin Hart's wife Eniko has been bitten by a shark.

The 42-year-old comedian - who tied the knot in 2016 - revealed on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that Eniko, 37, was left nursing a painful injury after they went swimming in shark-infested waters.

Recalling his shark encounter, Kevin joked: "They weren’t worried about me - I caught them a couple of times looking a bit too long!"

The Hollywood star explained that Eniko was keen to swim with sharks - but he suggested she "pushed it" too far.

Kevin - who has Kenzo, four, and Kaori, 16 months, with Eniko, as well as Heaven, 16, and Hendrix, 14, with his first wife Torrei Hart - said: "I did my limit of adventure, my wife pushed it! I said ‘we’re done, don’t try to do it no more.'"

Eniko was ultimately bitten by one of the sharks and she's now got the scare to show for it.

Kevin recalled: "This other shark bit her, my wife got bit by a shark. I was like ‘that’s what the f*** you get.’ She’s got a scar and everything."

Last year, meanwhile, Kevin revealed he doesn't plan to have more children.

The 'Ride Along' star insisted he will not be adding to his brood after a discussion with Eniko.

Asked if he plans to have more kids, Kevin replied: "I'm doing a little thing called throwing my balls in the trash.

"I don't want any more kids, I'm done.

"Me and my wife discussed it. I think it's safe to say that we will not be having any more kids. That's a promise."

Kevin also joked he "doesn't like going home" because his house is so noisy.

He said: "I've got a loud household. I've got four kids, two dogs. I don't like going home!"