Kirsten Dunst finds it "crazy" that she and husband Jesse Plemons received their first Oscar nominations together.

The Hollywood couple have both been nominated for Academy Awards for their roles in 'The Power of the Dog', with Kirsten up for Best Supporting Actress and Jesse in contention for the Best Supporting Actor gong, and Kirsten has revealed how they first learned of their Oscar nods.

Kirsten - who has Ennis, three, and James, nine months, with Jesse - told Variety: "So Eric Kranzler, my manager, calls me. I'm watching the feed on my phone because my kids are watching cartoons and Jesse is at work.

"(Eric) called me, and he said I was nominated, so I'm crying with my kids. They're like, 'Why the hell is mom crying?'

"(Eric) calls me back, and meanwhile I'm in the throes, talking to my mom or whatever. He was like, 'Jesse just...' And I started screaming and I hung up the phone."

The actress was the first person to inform her husband of his nomination and likened the scenario to a "storybook".

She said: "Then Megan, one of my publicists, called me because she's trying to tell me and I just screamed at her. Then I called Jesse, and I was the first person to tell him, and he was a little shell shocked.

"I mean, it's just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together. It's like a storybook. You know what I mean? It's so weird. It's amazing."

Kirsten admits it's special to be recognised by the film industry for her hard work.

She shared: "It feels so good to be honoured by the community you've worked in for so long. You know?"