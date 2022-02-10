Sting has sold his back catalogue to Universal Music for $300 million.

The 70-year-old singer - who shot to fame as part of the rock band The Police, before enjoying success as a solo artist - has become the latest big-name star to sell his back catalogue, following in the footsteps of Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

The 'Englishman in New York' hitmaker - whose real name is Gordon Sumner - said: "It felt natural to unite everything in one trusted home.

"It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work has a home where it is valued and respected. Not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations."

Sir Lucian Grainge, the chairman and chief executive of Universal Music, is delighted to have secured the deal.

He said: "We are honoured that by choosing Universal for his music publishing, Sting’s entire body of work as a songwriter and recording artist – from the Police to his solo work – will all be within the Universal family.

"It is a responsibility we don’t take lightly."

In 2020, Bob Dylan sold his back catalogue of more than 600 songs to the Universal Music Group.

Universal hailed the move at the time as the "most significant music publishing agreement this century".

Jody Gerson, the chair of Universal Music Publishing, said at the time: "To represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time - whose cultural importance can’t be overstated - is both a privilege and a responsibility.

"The Universal Music Publishing Group global team is honoured to be Bob Dylan’s publishing partner and I especially want to acknowledge [chief operating officer] Marc Cimino whose passion and perseverance were instrumental in bringing this opportunity to us.

"We look forward to working with Bob and the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists and songwriters around the world."