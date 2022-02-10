Chris Young leads the list of nominees for the 2022 American Country Music (ACM) Awards, with seven nods in total.
The 36-year-old singer is up for various accolades at the annual awards ceremony, including Album of the Year for 'Famous Friends' and Single of the Year for his collaboration with Kane Brown.
Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton each received five nominations in total, with Miranda making ACM history as she received her 16th consecutive nod for the Female Artist of the Year award.
The latest nomination means she's now level with Reba McEntire, who was nominated 16 times between 1983 and 2017.
Miranda - who released a collaborative album called 'The Marfa Tapes' last year - is also nominated for the prestigious Entertainer of the Year prize.
Elsewhere, Taylor Swift - who is one of the world's best-selling artists across all genres - has been nominated for the Music Video gong for ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)'.
Meanwhile, HARDY, Caitlyn Smith and Priscilla Block are among the industry newcomers who find themselves up for an award.
The annual awards ceremony will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7 and will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.
The event is being hosted by country music legend Dolly Parton, who is a 13-time ACM Award winner.
The 76-year-old star has promised fans the ceremony will be a lot of "fun", and she can't wait to take to the stage.
Looking forward to the event, Dolly said: "I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun."
Nominations list:
Entertainer of the Year:
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year:
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Males Artist of the Year:
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year:
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year:
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
New Female Artist of the Year:
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
New Male Artist of the Year:
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
Album of the Year:
‘I’, Carly Pearce
‘Country Again: Side A’, Thomas Rhett
‘Dangerous: The Double Album’, Morgan Wallen
‘Famous Friends’, Chris Young
‘The Marfa Tapes’, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Single of the Year:
‘Buy Dirt,’ Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
‘Famous Friends,’ Chris Young and Kane Brown
‘Fancy Like,’ Walker Hayes
‘If I Didn’t Love You,’ Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
‘You Should Probably Leave,’ Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year:
‘7 Summers,’ Morgan Wallen
‘Buy Dirt,’ Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
‘Fancy Like,’ Walker Hayes
‘Knowing You,’ Kenny Chesney
‘Things a Man Oughta Know,’ Lainey Wilson
Video of the Year:
‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),’ Elle King and Miranda Lambert
‘Famous Friends,’ Chris Young and Kane Brown
‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version),’ Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
‘If I Didn’t Love You,’ Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
‘Never Wanted to Be That Girl,’ Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Songwriter of the Year:
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year:
‘Buy Dirt,’ Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
‘Famous Friends,’ Chris Young and Kane Brown
‘Half of My Hometown,’ Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
‘If I Didn’t Love You,’ Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
‘Never Wanted to Be That Girl,’ Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde