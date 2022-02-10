Chris Young leads the list of nominees for the 2022 American Country Music (ACM) Awards, with seven nods in total.

The 36-year-old singer is up for various accolades at the annual awards ceremony, including Album of the Year for 'Famous Friends' and Single of the Year for his collaboration with Kane Brown.

Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton each received five nominations in total, with Miranda making ACM history as she received her 16th consecutive nod for the Female Artist of the Year award.

The latest nomination means she's now level with Reba McEntire, who was nominated 16 times between 1983 and 2017.

Miranda - who released a collaborative album called 'The Marfa Tapes' last year - is also nominated for the prestigious Entertainer of the Year prize.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift - who is one of the world's best-selling artists across all genres - has been nominated for the Music Video gong for ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)'.

Meanwhile, HARDY, Caitlyn Smith and Priscilla Block are among the industry newcomers who find themselves up for an award.

The annual awards ceremony will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7 and will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

The event is being hosted by country music legend Dolly Parton, who is a 13-time ACM Award winner.

The 76-year-old star has promised fans the ceremony will be a lot of "fun", and she can't wait to take to the stage.

Looking forward to the event, Dolly said: "I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun."

Nominations list:

Entertainer of the Year:

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year:

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Males Artist of the Year:

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

New Female Artist of the Year:

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year:

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

Album of the Year:

‘I’, Carly Pearce

‘Country Again: Side A’, Thomas Rhett

‘Dangerous: The Double Album’, Morgan Wallen

‘Famous Friends’, Chris Young

‘The Marfa Tapes’, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Single of the Year:

‘Buy Dirt,’ Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

‘Famous Friends,’ Chris Young and Kane Brown

‘Fancy Like,’ Walker Hayes

‘If I Didn’t Love You,’ Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

‘You Should Probably Leave,’ Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year:

‘7 Summers,’ Morgan Wallen

‘Buy Dirt,’ Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

‘Fancy Like,’ Walker Hayes

‘Knowing You,’ Kenny Chesney

‘Things a Man Oughta Know,’ Lainey Wilson

Video of the Year:

‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),’ Elle King and Miranda Lambert

‘Famous Friends,’ Chris Young and Kane Brown

‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version),’ Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

‘If I Didn’t Love You,’ Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

‘Never Wanted to Be That Girl,’ Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Songwriter of the Year:

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year:

‘Buy Dirt,’ Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

‘Famous Friends,’ Chris Young and Kane Brown

‘Half of My Hometown,’ Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

‘If I Didn’t Love You,’ Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

‘Never Wanted to Be That Girl,’ Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde