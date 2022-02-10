Eve has given birth to a baby boy.

The 42-year-old star and her husband Maximillion Cooper - who she married in 2014 - welcomed their son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper into the world on 1 February and the couple have taken to Instagram to show off their new arrival.

Sharing a photo of the tot swaddled in his Moses basket, Eve wrote: "Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 [blue heart emoji].

"Words can't describe this feeling [star emojis] (sic)"

Her husband shared the same photo and wrote: "Let the wild rumpus begin!"

Eve announced her pregnancy last October.

Alongside snaps of her bump, the 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!

“You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022. (sic)"

Maximillion added to his own page on the social media app: “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! (sic)"

The 'Queens' star is also a stepmother to the 49-year-old entrepreneur and racecar driver's four teenage kids - Lotus, Jagger, Cash, and Mini - from his previous marriage to Julie Brangstrup and Eve previously admitted becoming a stepparent "grounded" her.

She said: “It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband — then-boyfriend — I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’

“But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.'"

However, she confessed it took her a while to settle into life with her "bonus children".

She added: "I will say it took years, though, I'm not gonna lie.

"It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I'm very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!"