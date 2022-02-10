Ashley Graham has named her sons Malachi and Roman.

The 34-year-old model has been on a social media hiatus since she and husband Justin Ervin welcomed their twins into the world on 7 January but she has now returned to Instagram to share a photo of the tots and revealed their names as she reflected what she has learned from her babies and their older brother Isaac, two.

She shared a breastfeeding photo on Instagram and wrote: “Malachi and Roman. My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have three children. Can’t wait to share my birth and postpartum journey with you all soon.(sic)"

Her proud husband commented on her post: "More proud of you than words can express."

He also shared a series of posts creating a collage effect of the same photo of his wife and the babies and wrote: "I can’t express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys. “Impressive” is too small. “Amazing” is closer. “Mother” is perfect. I love you.(sic)"

Ashley announced the birth of her twins last month and explained she was taking some time out to "connect" with her family.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.

“I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”

Justin reposted the message on his own Instagram story and added: "I love you, @ashleygraham.

"Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support. (sic)”