Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall feels "very honoured and very touched" after Queen Elizabeth expressed her wish for her to be known as Queen Consort in the future.

The 74-year-old duchess was given the monarch's blessing to take the title when her husband ascends the throne in a statement to mark her Diamond Jubilee last weekend and now Camilla has spoken directly about the news for the first time.

During a visit to the Nourish Hub community kitchen in Notting Hill, west London on Thursday (10.02.22), Camilla was asked by a guest how she felt about the queen's endorsement.

She replied: "I feel very honoured, very honoured and very touched."

In her message marking her Platinum Jubilee on Saturday (05.02.22), the queen said it was her "sincere wish" Camilla would be known as the Queen Consort, instead of the first-ever Princess Consort as had previously been intended.

She said: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

And on Sunday (06.02.22), Charles said he was "deeply conscious of the honour" awarded by his mother.

He said: "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty the Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years.

"The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.

"We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of the Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."