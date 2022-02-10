Simon Cowell has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 62-year-old music mogul - who broke his arm in an e-bike accident earlier this month - was forced to miss filming for the 'Britain's Got Talent' auditions in London on Thursday (10.02.22) because he is isolating at home after contracting the virus, though it is unknown if he has experienced any symptoms.

A spokesperson for Simon told MailOnline: "Simon was unable to attend filming today as he was isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19."

Simon recently admitted he had been a "bit of a nutter" following his second e-bike accident after he narrowly avoided serious injury because he wasn't wearing a helmet.

He said: "'I'm OK. I'm feeling much better thank you...

"I'm a bit of a nutter. I'll definitely wear a helmet next time.'

The 'X Factor' boss - who wasn't wearing a helmet - was taken to hospital after the incident with suspected concussion, cuts on his face and a broken arm after slipping on a "wet patch" in the road.

A source previously said: "Simon is lucky to be alive.

“He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch.

"He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road."

The incident came 18 months after Simon broke his back after coming off his bike in Los Angeles, which led to a metal rod being inserted into his back.

He said at the time: "It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly could have smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn’t have been able to walk."