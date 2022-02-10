Mary J. Blige doesn't mind not getting paid for the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 'Family Affair' hitmaker will take to the stage during the NFL showpiece game on Sunday (13.02.22) alongside the likes of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar and although over 100 million people are expected to tune in to watch, she has confirmed none of the artists receive a fee for the prestigious gig, but she knows long term the appearance will generate a lot of opportunities.

Speaking during an interview posted to The Jasmine Brand's Instagram account, she said: “I mean, listen, you’re going to be paid for the rest of your life off of this. People are going to be knocking at your door,

"They don’t have to pay me…but if they were paying, it’d be a lot of money.

“But I’m good…This is the opportunity of a lifetime."

Mary's comments come after the 51-year-old star recently promised the show will be the "most epic thing" in hip-hop history.

She said: “Man, this thing is the most epic thing in music, like in hip-hop, R&B history, this is — man, L.A. is never ever gonna be the same.

“I watched the rehearsals — watching each person’s performance, I had goosebumps watching it.

“Just know this: It’s some history, man. It’s a celebration how far you know hip-hop has come, how far R&B has come…music and our culture.”

Snoop previously revealed he's preparing "one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows" of all time.

He said at the time: "Me, Dr. Dre, Eminem, had a light discussion about what we trying to do. It's about to go full speed ahead.

"I tell you, this it's gonna be one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows that you ever witnessed. Dr. Dre is on it. He's putting his time together with the specifics and the dynamics of what we're doing."