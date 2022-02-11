Katy Perry is a "mom pusher".

The 37-year-old singer thinks becoming a parent to her 17-month-old daughter Daisy - who she has with fiance Orlando Bloom - has been a "beautiful gift" and she admitted she encourages her musician friends to focus on their personal lives, not just their careers.

She told Audacy: “All of my friends that are my peers in the music world, I’m a ‘mom pusher… don’t just be career-focused for the rest of your life. This is a beautiful gift. It just opens and expands your heart in such incredibly ways when you have your own children."

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker admits she experiences "mom guilt" but is able to look at the bigger picture.

She said: "[Mom guilt is there] for everyone. It’s a real thing that moms talk about all the time, especially working moms and matriarchs.

“I think if everyone’s happy, if I’m happy, then she’s happy, and if she’s happy, I’m happy.”

Katy also praised her fiance - who is also dad to 10-year-old Flynn from his marriage to Miranda Kerr - for always "pulling the weight" when she's working and she thinks they make a "great team".

She said: “I have a great partner that is such a wonderful help. And when I’m not working, I’m just in 24/7 mom-zone. And when Orlando’s in between films, he’s there pulling the weight. We’re just a great team.”

Meanwhile, Katy recently bemoaned her fiance's habit of leaving used dental floss "everywhere".

Asked his worst habit, she said: “Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank God because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth.

“But he leaves the floss, everywhere! On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, ‘There are bins everywhere.' "