Kevin Hart's 17-month-old daughter has learned to swear.

The 'Jumanji' actor admitted little Kaori - who he has with wife Eniko - has picked up some curse words from him but insisting he isn't "celebrating" the toddler's choice of communication.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Kevin said: "She's got a couple words she's put together. First of all, dada. Dada was the first one even if it wasn't, I would say it was.

"And s***. She said s*** ... I'm not celebrating it. I'm not saying it because I'm proud but yeah s*** is a good one.

"For me, I have a very foul mouth but it's innocent, like, I'm not an aggressive curser. It's not like offsetting. It's light. So she hears me say that and she picked it up."

The 42-year-old star - who also has Kenzo, four, with his spouse and Heaven, 16, and Hendrix, 14, with ex-wife Torrei Hart - insisted Kaori will be "fine" and joked things could have been worse.

He laughed: "Ellen, I feel like you're judging me like I'm a bad parent. We've been spending a lot of time together and my baby's picked up some bad habits. She'll be okay, it's fine.

"That's how they learn. You'd be surprised what the other one was doing."

While Kevin sees the funny side of Kaori's development, he admitted he has been getting "emotional" over his eldest daughter as she has learned to drive and will soon be thinking about going away to college.

He said: "I love that she's growing up, that's my best friend, my heart. And it's a little emotional. I see myself realising that that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don't like it.

"She's already talking about going to school somewhere else. She's way too excited about it.

"I've been trying to manipulate her like, 'Maybe you need a place here in L.A. 'cause the schools here are just better. Maybe somewhere not that far so I can get to you.' And she's talking about New York. She wants to go and get away."