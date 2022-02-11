Matthew McConaughey has turned away "more money than [he's] making" to endorse various products because they don't align with his "values".

The 52-year-old actor will star in a new Salesforce advert during the Super Bowl this Sunday (13.02.22), but the 'Dallas Buyers Club' star admitted he has rejected a "wallop of money" from companies in the last eight years that would "just siphon off of [his] celebrity", but he might have endorsed their products when he was younger.

He said: "I’ve been approached by quite a few - I won’t give any names - where I was offered a wallop of money.

"But they were in sectors that I know didn’t reinforce my values, but would just siphon off of my celebrity.

"I’m looking for restorative companies and products that can help rebuild America and mankind. Especially in the last eight years, I would say I turned away quite a few that maybe 15 years ago I would have done.

"Let’s just say I’ve turned away more than I’m making. It’s not like everyone has to be with the Bible of McConaughey, but I want it to align with my values."

Matthew says some people may mistake his new commercial for a "trailer for 'Interstellar 2', a potential follow-up to his sci-fi movie 'Interstellar'.

But he hopes the ad will inspire brands to create more "sustainable innovations" and have a look at their values.

He added to Variety: "I hope they go, ‘Look, what McConaughey and Salesforce is saying, is there is a problem in society today. Our relationship with each other, our relationship with the environment is fragile, man. We got a lack of trust, we got a lack of fairness. We got a lack of sustainable innovations. We have a lack of values.' "

Matthew's new commercial will be one of many that airs during this weekend's Super Bowl, when millions will tune in to see the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.