Matthew Perry is grateful he has "lived to tell the tale" of his life as he gears up to release his memoir, 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing'.

The 'Friends' star admitted he has experienced some "highs" and "lows", and he is pleased to be able to tell fans his story, but the actor admitted there were times where it looked as though he would never get the chance to speak about his life.

After sharing the cover and title of his upcoming autobiography, he told PEOPLE: "So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me.

"The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it's all in here."

Matthew then jokingly said sorry that his forthcoming tome in "not a pop-up book".

The star first revealed in October that he is to release an autobiography, admitting it is time to tell his own story "directly from the horse’s mouth".

He said at the time: "There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me."

Matthew is said to have penned a seven-figure deal with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan, for the upcoming memoir.

Megan Lynch, the publisher of Flatiron Books, will edit the autobiography.

She previously said: "We need humour, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something–and Matthew's extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing. Matthew's book has unrivalled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division."

It’s not yet known how much of Matthew’s life his book with cover, but last year he reunited with his ‘Friends’ co-stars – Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer – for a long-awaited special on HBO Max.

Matthew previously admitted he felt like he was "going to die" while shooting every 'Friends' episode.

He said: "To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh. It’s not healthy, for sure, but I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions if I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get. I'd freak out."