Eminem is nervous about "f****** up" at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 49-year-old rap legend is set to take to the stage during the NFL showpiece game on Sunday (13.02.22) alongside the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, and he confessed that performing live on television is extremely "nerve-wracking" because, if he slips up, it's there for all to see.

The 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker told SiriusXM’s 'Sway in the Morning': “I’m gonna tell you it’s f****** nerve-wracking.

“To me, it’s like there’s nothing more final than live TV.

“If you f*** up, your f*** up is there forever.”

Despite his nerves, Eminem admitted he was blown away by Dre's production.

He added: “I was thinking yeah that’s dope all of us are gonna rap together. But I didn’t expect the production to be like this.”

Mary J. just revealed that none of the artists received a fee for the prestigious gig.

She said: “I mean, listen, you’re going to be paid for the rest of your life off of this. People are going to be knocking at your door,

"They don’t have to pay me…but if they were paying, it’d be a lot of money.

“But I’m good…This is the opportunity of a lifetime."

Meanwhile, Eminem has brought his ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ restaurant with him for the big game at California's SoFi Stadium.

The 'Without Me' rapper's pop-up outlet of his popular Detroit eatery - which takes its name from the lyrics to 'Lose Yourself' - opened on Wednesday (09.02.22) and will close down after the game day.

Curt Catallo, the restaurant’s co-owner made it clear it was not an authentic Italian experience.

He said: “It’s not the kind of pasta you’d expect if your grandma came from Italy on a boat … it’s more like the spaghetti you’d know if your mom came from Michigan on a bus.”

For those who cannot stand in line but are desperate to sample Slim Shady’s childhood dishes - such as Spaghetti with Toasted Garlic Bread, Spaghetti with Beef or Vegan Meatballs, and a S'ghetti Sandwich - they can order on Postmates.

The Grammy-winner - who opened the restaurant in partnership with the Union Joints Restaurant Group - described the S’ghetti Sandwich as his favourite “white trash s***”.

This year's Super Bowl will see the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.