Bob Saget had COVID-19 at the time of his death, according to an autopsy report.

The 'Full House' actor passed away last month after performing a comedy show in Florida, and the report released by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office revealed that he died from a "blunt head trauma", even though a PCR test had revealed that Saget had contracted coronavirus.

A statement from Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua D. Stephany read: "It is in my opinion that the death of Robert Saget, a 65-year-old white male found unresponsive in a hotel room, is the result of blunt head trauma.

"It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head. The manner of death is accident."

Saget had revealed in December that he had contracted COVID-19 and PCR tests can still return positive results for weeks after recovery but the autopsy also noted that he had an enlarged heart that was 95 per cent blocked on one side.

What's more, the comic's system contained Clonazepam/Klonopin - which is taken for seizures, panic disorders and anxiety. The antidepressant Trazodone was also found in his body but no alcohol was present.

The official findings echo a statement released by Saget's family on Wednesday (09.02.22), which said he died after he "accidentally hit his head".

They said: "In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.

Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. Bob accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. There were no signs of alcohol or drugs in his system."