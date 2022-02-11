Spotify is close to sealing a €280 million ($320 million) sponsorship deal with FC Barcelona.

The streaming giant is in negotiations with the soccer team for the title rights on the redeveloped Camp Nou stadium, as well as the team's iconic jersey, according to the Guardian.

Spotify will become the first-ever sponsor of Barcelona's stadium if the company manages to close the deal.

The agreement would come into effect this summer, which is when Barcelona's current shirt sponsorship deal with Rakuten comes to an end.

The agreement is expected to be announced at some stage this week and will come as a major lift for the Catalan club, which has struggled to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the White House recently praised Spotify's decision to add advisory warnings to podcasts following a COVID-19 controversy.

Press secretary Jen Psaki welcomed the move as a "positive step", following the recent outrage over Joe Rogan's show.

She said: "Our hope is [that] all major tech platforms and all major news sources for that matter be responsible and be vigilant to ensure that the American people have access to accurate information on something as significant as COVID."

'The Joe Rogan Podcast' came under fire after two guests voiced views that contradicted the advice of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.