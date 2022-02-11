Tom Holland "doesn't have time" to host the Oscars.

The 25-year-old actor was rumoured to be fronting the annual awards ceremony - which is set to take place on March 27 - but he quashed the gossip and insisted he is unable to take on the job because of other work commitments.

He said: "I just don't have the time [to host the Oscars]. start shooting a TV show in six weeks; it is the biggest undertaking I've ever had with a character, it really is a huge amount of work I have to do. So, unfortunately, I just don't have the time at the moment."

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor's latest big-screen role is Nathan Drake in 'Uncharted', which tells the backstory of several video game characters, and Tom claimed that video gamers can often feel "underwhelmed" when they see gaming movies.

Speaking on the 'Sky News: Backstage' podcast, he added: "I often think that with video game films the fans of the games feel underwhelmed because they can be the character in the games, but they can't be the character in the film. And for people that aren't fans of the games, they don't understand the film because they haven't played the games."

However, Tom - who stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in the movie - went on to claim that the "luxury" of this video game film, in particular, is that the story is brand new.

He added: "But the luxury of our film is that we're telling a story that hasn't existed in the games - so the fans of the console get a whole new story, and people that haven't played the games get an origin story, so they can play catch-up without going to watch this film and not having a clue what's going on."