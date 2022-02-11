Adele took clubbers by surprise pole dancing at Heaven nightclub on Thursday night (10.02.22).

The 'I Drink Wine' singer showed up at the Soho venue G-A-Y's Porn Idol event after filming 'The Graham Norton Show' in London.

An onlooker told the Daily Star: "Adele was absolutely loving the event. She was having a great time with friends and loved watching the show.

"After the contest was over she stormed the stage and the crowd went wild. No one was expecting a music icon to be there."

The morning after, 'Drag Race' star Cheryl Hole took to social media to share selfies with the 33-year-old superstar.

She captioned the post: "Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina. (sic)"

Earlier this week, Adele flew over from Los Angeles - where she lives with her nine-year-old son Angelo - to perform at the BRIT Awards.

The London-born star - who was named Artist of the Year at the bash - sparked speculation she is engaged to partner Rich Paul with a giant teardrop diamond on her ring finger.

Adele has been dating sports agent Rich, 40, since September 2021.

The 'Chasing Pavements' hitmaker - who also nabbed Album of the Year for '30' and Best Song for 'Easy On Me' - recently hit the headlines after she cancelled her planned Las Vegas residency the day before opening night, with an insider claiming that it was down to a rift with her boyfriend.

The source told New York Daily News: "There's trouble in paradise. That's why she can't perform."

However, Adele later told fans in an Instagram statement announcing her BRIT Awards appearance that Rich – who was not present at the ceremony - “sends his love.”

When the superstar - who has Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - was presented the award for Album of the Year by Idris Elba, she was quick to dedicate the album itself to both her son and her ex-spouse.

She said: "I'd like to dedicate this album to my son and Simon, his dad. This album was all of our journeys, not just mine. My son has been so kind and gracious and patient with me over the last couple of years."